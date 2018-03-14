BENGALURU: In an interim relief to a transgender woman named M Monisha, the Karnataka High Court directed the Karnataka Legislative Council to issue orders appointing her as a D Group employee.

The court, however, made it clear that the appointment is subject to the result of the writ petition she filed before the court.The interim order was passed by Justice L Narayanaswamy on Monday, after hearing the petition filed by Monisha, a resident of New Baiyappanahalli. A Class 7 pass out, Monisha said she is qualified for the post of Group D post but the Karnataka Legislative Council did not consider her for the appointment to the post though she was qualified.

According to the interim order, the Karnataka Legislative Council issued a notification inviting applications to fill the eight vacant post of drivers. Monisha had also applied for the post as she satisfied all the requisite qualifications.The Legislative Council, however, selected the suitable candidates for seven posts and one post was kept vacant. The hearing was adjourned to March 21, 2018.

Monisha stated before the court that she was the only one who belonged to transgender category out of 3,000 candidates who applied in response to the notification dated January 1, 2016 issued by the Karnataka Legislative Council to fill 8 vacant posts of ‘D’ group employee. But she was not considered.

Monisha contended that the authorities had failed to implement the Supreme Court directions by not providing reservation for third gender under OBC quota.