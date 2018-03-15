MYSURU: Mysuru Memes’, a Twitter handle of the citizens of Mysuru, launched a campaign on Twitter under the banner ‘Namma Wodeyar Namma Mysuru- Built the modern Mysuru’, telling people that the last three rulers of the princely state had contributed towards overall development of the erstwhile Mysuru state.

The portraits of erstwhile rulers of Mysuru-Chamaraja Wadiyar X, his son Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar also one of the celebrated rulers of Yadu dynasty and his successor Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the 25th and last ruler of princely state, have been posted to give the due credit to them. ENS