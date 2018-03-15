KALABURAGI: The decades old dream of the residents of Kalaburagi and neighbouring districts of getting an airport at Kalaburagi is becoming a reality as the runway is getting readied for operations from March 14.

District Minister Sharanaprakash Patil told The New Indian Express here on Tuesday that the officials have informed him that the 3,260-metre runway of the airport would be ready by Wednesday evening. Other works would be completed within 10 days.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has given permission to the state government for ‘trial landing’ in Kalaburagi airport. Kalaburagi MP Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, will land in Kalaburagi in a special flight to be arranged for the purpose.

The cabinet meeting held last week has accorded sanction for enhancing grant from `109 crore to `175 crore for the completion of Kalaburagi airport.

The state cabinet has also decided to invite tenders for the contract of maintaining the airport. The government order would be issued in this regard within a day or two. After the trail landing, the state government would write to AAI for allotting airline operations.

The AAI would inspect the airport and take steps to introduce it under regional connectivity scheme also known as Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN). It would take another 3-4 months time for the airport to become fully operational.