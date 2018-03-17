BENGALURU: The runway of the Kempe Gowda International airport was closed for operations for 40 minutes on Friday night following damage caused to three edge lights by a Spicejet aircraft from Hyderabad, which landed in the city around 10.30 pm. Ten flights supposed to land at the airport were diverted to other cities.

According to a BIA spokesperson, the aircraft SG 1238 from Hyderabad was closed from 10.47 pm to 11.28 pm following the incident. “Ten flights were diverted, eight to Chennai, one to Trichy and one to Coimbatore,” she said.

The runway had to be closed as the debris caused by the incident had to be cleared before any other flight could land or take off. Normalcy in operations were restored later. Schedules of all domestic and international flights arriving and departing from the airport were disrupted.