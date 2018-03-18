BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Police officer Anupama Shenoy on Sunday said her newly-launched Bharatiya Janashakti Congress (BJC) will contest 15 legislative assembly seats in the upcoming state polls.



"The Election Commission has approved our party's symbol to be a 'lady's finger'. We are looking to contest from at least 15 assembly seats in the state," Shenoy told IANS.



Shenoy, who had resigned as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Kudligi in Ballari district in June 2016 over a reportedly abrupt transfer, had announced the formation of BJC in November last year.



She said that she will most likely be contesting from Kaup constituency in Udupi district.



The party is currently working on appointing office bearers at all the 30 districts of the state, she said.A



"BJC's aim is to work towards communal harmony, peace, eliminate corruption and make a fearless society. Our approach will be pro-women and pro-sustainable development," Shenoy said.



In the long term, our party also aims to ban liquor in the state, she added.



The assembly elections in the state are likely to be held late April-early May.