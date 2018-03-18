BALLARI: The Ballari zoo which has a largest population of leopards has come out with a unique programme to contain their population by separate males from the females. The authorities say that it is aimed at preventing loss to the zoo.

Leopard is the primary predator in the scrub and rock terrain of Ballari. The villagers and wildlife enthusiasts very often rescue the adult and subadults cats injured due to various reasons, while there are many cases where the abandoned cubs are found. They all finally end up in the Ballari zoo.

However, their increasing population is becoming a burden on the zoo.

“Some of them are rescued animals, a few were born here and the number has now reached nine. We have been told to separate the male and female animals now,” said a zoo staff on condition of anonymity.

The move has earned criticism from the wildlife enthusiasts.

When contacted, DCF and director, Atal Bihari Vajapayee zoo Purushottam defended the action stating that there is no other alternative to prevent loss to the zoo.

“Each of our leopard needs a minimum of 3 kg meat and there are other animals too. This is pinching our pockets, while our income does not exceed Rs 4,000. In addition to it, the cats are multiplying at a faster pace,” he said.

Mentioning that it was only on the day of New Year, the zoo was able to collect Rs 54,000, he said: “Even this is nothing when compared to fees collected by Bengaluru and Mysuru, which have been able to make Rs 20 lakh within a day. We have to thrive on our own revenue for development,” he said.