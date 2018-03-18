UDUPI: Even as probable candidates are trying to get the party ticket to contest in the forthcoming assembly election in the state, a curious development has taken place in the Udupi assembly constituency.

Udupi district in-charge minister Pramod Madhwaraj’s campaign vehicle that is making the rounds in the city is sans All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s pictures. It doesn’t have the party’s symbol either.

The vehicle is drawing a lot of attention of the public. The absence of the party’s symbol and images of the party’s leaders is leading to speculations that Madhwaraj may join Bharatiya Janata Party.

Despite being a poll publicity vehicle, it carries no details of the Congress-led state government or its welfare programmes. A picture of Pramod Madhwaraj is displayed prominently on it with the message: ‘The leader who walked the talk’. ‘My step towards development, let your step be with mine’ is inscribed on the campaign vehicle. There has been no attempt to reflect achievements of the government on the vehicle.

Rumours of the minister joining the BJP did the rounds a few months ago. However, the minister himself rubbished the “rumours” on several occasions whenever media persons questioned him about it.

Speaking to reporters about the missing elements on his campaign vehicle, Pramod Madhwaraj said the vehicle was readied by his fans under the banner ‘Pramod Madhwaraj Abhimani Samaja Seva Sangha’. “They have spent money from their own pockets on the publicity. There is a video in which Rahul Gandhi and CM Siddaramaiah appear. Come out of such thought that I will join the BJP,” Pramod Madhwaraj said.

Rahul to visit Sringeri Mutt on Wednesday

CONGRESS president Rahul Gandhi will continue his temple visits in Karnataka from Tuesday. He will be visit Sringeri Mutt and meet Jagadguru of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham, Sri Bharati Theertha swamiji, on Wednesday. Rahul will arrive in Mangaluru on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He will address rallies in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. He will also visit Gokarnatheswara Temple in Gokarna, and Rosario Church and Ullal Dargah in Mangaluru.