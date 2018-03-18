BENGALURU: The city experienced another cloudy day on Saturday with a few spells of rain recorded in different areas of Bengaluru. Temperatures continued to drop, with the city witnessing a maximum temperature of 29.1 degrees on Saturday, almost 4 degrees lesser than what it is during this time of the year. According to the meteorological department, the monsoon-like weather will continue for one more day on Ugadi and will begin returning to normal from Monday onwards.

On Saturday, the city witnessed very less amount of rainfall. However, the Kempegowda International Airport area saw 17.4 mm of rainfall. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), the average rainfall on Saturday across the city was around 7 mm. The unseasonal rains, which were caused by a cyclonic circulation in the east-central Arabian Sea will continue one more day with thundershowers being forecast over south-interior Karnataka on Sunday.

The cyclonic circulation, extending 1.5 km above the mean sea level off the Karnataka coast, continued to persist on Saturday, the IMD forecast said.

As part of the forecast, the department said that Monday would see the maximum temperature hit 30 again with partial cloudy skies. The minimum temperature, which descended to 20 degrees in the past three days, will also climb to 22 degrees celsius. Rain has also been predicted on Sunday for other cities like Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu region, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru and Shivamogga. Light rain has been forecast for districts in coastal as well as north interior Karnataka on Sunday with a return to dry weather from Monday.