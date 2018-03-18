KARWAR: Ever heard of creating voter awareness in the deep sea? The authorities took this route to educate millennium voters (those born on January 1, 2000) of Uttara Kannada district on the importance of voting.

Four of the 13 millennium voters in the district went scuba diving in the Arabian Sea near Light House Island off the Karwar coast on Saturday and they were given enlarged replicas of their voter identity cards after they came to the surface. They were joined by Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul and zilla panchayat CEO L Chandrashekar Naik, who also jumped into the water, and gave away the voter IDs. They also displayed placards highlighting the importance of voting.

The young voters were given their actual voter IDs recently. The four millennium voters who did scuba diving are — Akshay Vilas Govekar, Poonam Ravi Gajanikar, Diksha Mukund Madiwal and Aishwarya of Karwar. The remaining millennium voters couldn’t participate in the activity owing to exams.

The event was organised by the Election Commission of India in association with the district administration and the Scuba Diving and Aero Sports Training Centre of Karwar.

Later, speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said the district administration and the Election Commission of India organised the event for millennium voters to inspire them to participate in the polling process.