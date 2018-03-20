BENGALURU: To make the process of obtaining approval for building plans simpler and more transparent for citizens, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will launch an online software.

The software, termed ABPAS (Automatic Building Plan Approval System), will become operational on April 1 and will enable citizens to apply for approval of the building plan online.

Its brochure was launched by Development Minister K J George here on Monday.

Citizens can first apply and upload scans of the relevant documents on the software. Then the approval will be passed by six BBMP officials at various levels. Each official has only a fixed number of days to approve the request, and the BBMP totally has 30 days within which it has to provide permission.

“If any official does not clear the plans within the allotted number of days, it will automatically get locked and pass on to the next official,” said BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad. “Thanks to this system, no one will need to physically come to BBMP offices,” he said. The method of approval will only be used for sites which have a greater area than 40 feet by 60 feet. For the smaller sites, a trust and verify approach will be followed.

“The commencement certificate is issued only after construction of the ground floor. If there is any setback violation, we will know after the construction and will not issue the certificate,” said Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department.

