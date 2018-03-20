SHRAVANABELAGOLA : Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, the pontiff of Shravanabelagola Digambar Jain Mutt, on Sunday released the ‘Gommata ephemeris’ of well-known astrologer S K Jain published by Express Publications (Madurai) Limited here. Speaking on the occasion, Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji said that an ephemeris gives the positions of naturally occurring astronomical events and plays an important role in different aspects of human life. Swamiji asked S K Jain to also bring out the ephemeris in different languages including Hindi, in the interest of people of North India.

Lauding Express Publications (Madurai) Limited for supporting social and religious causes, Swamiji said that people and organizations should strive for peace and said that he knew that this ephemeris was of worth to the society. The ephemeris was released on Ugadi, which is an auspicious day in Hindu tradition as the new year begins for Hindus with Ugadi. S K Jain is the son of late great astrologer B J Shashikanth Jain who was the astrologer of Mysore Kingdom.

Speaking at the event, Jain said that science without religion was lame and religion without science was blind. “Our ephemeris is based on science and has no mistakes. Scientific research should protect the globe which changes drastically in a changed scenario, “ he said. As per the ephemeris, prominent political leaders shouldn’t take vital decisions between July and August 2018.