HOSAPETE : Claiming that Karnataka is at the forefront in the country as far as industrial growth and generation of employment is concerned, Industries Minister R V Deshpande said the Congress government is committed to building infrastructure needed to attract investment in the state. After laying the foundation stone for a steel plant of one million tonnes capacity, to be started by Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores (SMIORE) Ld, Deshpande said Karnataka has always been a visionary state. It will continue to be so, besides giving a thrust to infrastructure development leading to industrial growth and generating employment opportunities, he added.

He said without huge investments, the state could not have prospered. JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal, who was the chief guest, paid tribute to late M Y Ghorpade for his social concern and welfare of the people. SMIORE chairman Shivajirao Ghorpade and managing director Nazim Sheik and others were also present.