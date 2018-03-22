BENGALURU:Students who have appeared for second year pre-university course examinations this year will get grace marks for Physics and English subjects. A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the expert committee comprising subject experts and the department officials held on Wednesday.

A student may get maximum six grace marks. “In English paper, students will be given two grace marks for the compulsory question. For Physics paper, one grace mark will be given to all students. In case students have attempted the optional questions, they will get additional five marks,” said C Shikha, director, PUE department.

The decision to grant grace marks has been taken due to grammatical errors, spelling mistakes and typographical errors in the question papers. All the evaluators will be instructed to evaluate papers based on the approved scheme of evaluation and the grace marks allotted are also likely to be mentioned in the answer scripts.

All these years, the grace marks used to be given arbitrarily by lecturers at the evaluation camps. Currently, grace marks are awarded to candidates if a question is out of the syllabus, ambiguous or inconsistent.

PU lecturers withdraw protest

Pre-university lecturers have finally decided to withdraw their protest and take part in the evaluation work. They had decided to boycott the evaluation work for PU II exams, which are to begin this Monday. This was decided after a five-hour long marathon meeting between state Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait and State Pre-university College Teachers’ Association on Wednesday. Association president Thimmaiah Purle said, “The Chief Minister spoke to us over the phone and agreed to give an increment which was long due.” Purle added that the CM will meet the association members on Thursday morning, after which he will make an official announcement about the hike.