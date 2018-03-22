BENGALURU:Former chief minister and JD (S) state president HD Kumaraswamy is likely to contest assembly elections from two constituencies; Ramnagar and Channapatna. According to the first list of candidates released by the party, Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramnagar assembly segment. On Wednesday, JD (S) supremo HD Deve Gowda indicated that Kumaraswamy is also likely to contest from Channapatna.

“I have no objection if he contests from two assembly segments. I had also contested from two assembly segments; Sathanur and Holenarsipura,” Gowda said.“Anita is not interested in contesting elections and the party has not been able to find a suitable candidate in Channapatna,” he

added.