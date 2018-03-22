BENGALURU: For the first time in the history of state government schools, the state Primary and Secondary Education Department has decided to introduce parent teacher meetings (PTMs) from the next academic year. Keeping in line with the private schools, the department has decided to make it mandatory for all government schools in the state. According to the department, the school headmaster or headmistress must organise PTMs once in three months.

A senior official from the department said, “This is to keep parents updated about their children’s academics and also extra curricular activities in the school.”State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait said, “These regular meetings will help both the parents and the teachers know about the child’s development. I have informed my department officials to make it mandatory to convene PTMs in all the government schools from the next academic year.”

However, though this move has been welcomed by teachers, they are doubtful about its success. A senior teacher from a state government higher primary school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar said, “Normally, the parents who send their kids to government schools are from economically weak families and many of them work long hours to make a living. In such cases, we doubt that they will be able to make it to the meetings if we invite them, because they do not have flexible work hours.”

Kids to get diaries, prospectus

Just like students studying in private schools, even government school students will get diaries and prospectus from the academic year 2018-19. The print orders for diaries have been placed, Sait said and added that these diaries will help class teachers comm unicate with parents. In case a child needs leave, the leave letter should be submitted through these diaries.