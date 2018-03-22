MYSURU: A zookeeper lost two toes on his right leg after a crocodile attacked him at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens here on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Puttaswamy (46) was coming out of the crocodile enclosure after cleaning the water tank.

Since the zoo remains closed on Tuesdays, cleaning of animal enclosures is done on that day every week. The incident came to light only on Wednesday.Zoo director Ravishankar C told The New Indian Express that there were two zookeepers at the enclosure at the time of the incident. “A zookeeper was cleaning the tank and Puttaswamy was monitoring two crocodiles. After completing cleaning works, while coming out of the enclosure, Puttaswamy stumbled and fell on the ground since the surface was slippery, and the crocodile bit his leg.”

Soon after the incident, a group of zookeepers rescued Puttaswamy and took him to a hospital. “Puttaswamy lost two toes and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The doctors assured that he will recover in 15 days. Medical expenses will be borne by the zoo,” Ravishankar said. “The crocodile is partially blind,” he added.