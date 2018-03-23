BENGALURU: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has rejected the applications filed by the state department of technical education (DTE) to set up new government engineering colleges. Lack of infrastructure is said to be the main reason for rejection of the applications. Applications for setting up two new government polytechnic colleges have also been rejected. The government had applied to set up two new government engineering colleges, one at Talkal village in Yelburga and another in Gangavati.

Talkal happens to be the higher education minister Basavaraja Rayareddi’s constituency. Sources said the applications were rejected at the primary regional- level scrutiny itself. Subsequently, the DTE officials had approached the appeals committee at the central level with the application seeking permission to set up the two colleges. However, the proposals regarding colleges at Talkal and Gangavati were turned down by the AICTE’s Central team as well.

A letter recently reached the AICTE’s regional office and an announcement in this regard is likely to be made on Saturday. “If the application is rejected at the regional level, there is a provision to approach the appeals committee. But if there is lack of infrastructure to set up a college and necessary documents are not submitted, applications cannot be entertained. We want to ensure quality higher education in the country,” said an AICTE official. The higher education department has, meanwhile, started construction of buildings to set up colleges at both the places. As per information available, the department has sought Rs 25 crore funds from Hyderabad-Karnataka Development Board and Rs 22 crore from NABARD. Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has also been asked to release funds but the varsity is yet to take a decision.

Rs 132 crore for college at Talkal?

The estimate for setting up the college at Talkal village has raised several eyebrows. The project cost is pegged at a whopping Rs 132 crore. The college is coming up on 37 acres where a skill development centre and postgraduate centre of VTU are also proposed. “Rs 132 crore is not a small amount. What is the need for constructing a college with such huge funds?,” said a former VC of VTU.

All applications from South rejected

As many as 26 applications received from across South India to set up new technical colleges were rejected at the primary level. Nandi Institute of Technology, which is located in Bengaluru, has received closure order from AICTE.