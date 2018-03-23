BENGALURU: The Union government has allegedly cut funds for Mass Education programme in the state and now, the primary and secondary education department has to depend on other departments for funds.

This was revealed by primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait. He told The New Indian Express, “Under the Sakshar Bharath scheme, Union government has to provide us funds up to Rs 30 crore. Unfortunately, they have just released Rs 3.5 crore.”

As the shortage of funds is causing a problem in implementing state government projects under the Mass Education programme, the department of primary and secondary education has submitted a proposal to a few other departments seeking help.

According to information available, one such proposal has already been submitted to the Labour department. “As the illiteracy rate is more under Labour department, we have submitted a proposal to them seeking financial assistance in implementing a few schemes,” said Sait.

The proposal requests the labour department to associate with the education department over a period of five years. “When there is lack of funds, how can we implement any project? The literacy rate in the state is 78.6% and mass education programme had started with the aim of increasing the literacy rate and achieve 100%,” the minister said.

He also said that he had communicated to the Union Human Resource Development Minister about the issues the state is facing in taking up projects due to shortage of funds. “Though I have communicated and requested for funds, there is no positive response from them,” said Sait.

It may be also recalled that the Centre has even cut the funds released under Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA), following which the state government decided to approach World Bank for loan.