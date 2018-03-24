BENGALURU: The state government is set to purchase 312 Mahindra Bolero SUVs to bolster police patrolling in the state.The cabinet on Friday cleared the proposal to purchase the vehicles at a cost of D20cr to improve the mobility of the police which is the basic necessity of policing. The cabinet also approved the proposal for free distribution of shoes and socks for 48 lakh students of governments schools from first standard to tenth standard. It would entail an expenditure of D130cr.

Kolar would soon get a modern cricket stadium as the cabinet cleared the proposal to grant 16 acres of land on lease at 10% of market rate to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Law and parliamentary Affairs minister TB Jayachandra said, briefing the reporters. The hurdles for starting civil aviation operations from Bidar airport have been cleared with the state cabinet deciding to offer on lease the Civil Terminal of Bidar Airport, which is an IAF base, to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited to operate civil air services.

The airport had remained non-functional for civic air services as the GMR had raised objections citing its agreement with Union government not to operationalise any airport within 150km radius of Hyderabad International Airport. State cabinet decided to withdraw 127 cases booked against those who participated in various agitations including about 60 cases booked against farmers who participated in an agitation opposing setting up of a Thermal Power plant at Kudigi in Bijapur district.Replying to a question about any cases related to communal clashes, Jayachandra said there were no such such cases.