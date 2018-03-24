Former leader of the Congress party in the legislative council V.S. Ugrappa. (File photo: ENS)

BENGALURU: The expert committee on preventing sexual violence against women and children — Ugrappa committee — on Friday submitted its final report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Some of the main recommendations in the report were — a special court at every district to dispose of cases related to women and children, withdrawing voting rights of culprits, seizure of culprits’ properties which will be given to the victims as compensation, sex education in schools, special women and child-friendly police stations in every taluk, and time-bound disposal of cases.

As many as 135 recommendations covering various aspects of women and child safety were highlighted in the report, copies of which were given to the media. The committee had been working on the recommendations since 2015 and has come out with a 5,000-page report. The committee chairman V S Ugrappa said that around 50 percent population are women, while the population below 18 years is around 38 per cent. On an average, there are 70 percent people who come under women and child welfare.

“This needs more attention. Women and children should live a decent and dignified life for which a comprehensive safety policy needs to be brought out. The police, medical, prosecution, court and other concerned departments should work effectively to prevent any such incident and give justice to the cases that were registered under various sections,’’ he said.The committee has recommended withdrawing voting rights of the culprit. If there is property in his name, it should be seized and given to the victims as compensation.

In order to withdraw voting rights of culprits permanently, an amendment should be brought for Representation of Public Act 1951, and the state should convene this to the Centre. He said that in five per cent of the cases, the culprits are punished. There is a need to increase that five per cent to 50 per cent, for which the superintendent of police (in rural areas) or deputy commissioner of police SP (in urban areas) should be held responsible. In the cases of missing women and children, the officials concerned should dispose of the cases within three months.

What the committee said