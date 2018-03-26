BENGALURU: Karnataka is on course to clear decades old legal hurdle to build modern ‘Karnataka Bhavan’ on its 7.5 acre-piece of land atop the Tirumala hills in Tirupati for the convenience of thousands of pilgrims from Karnataka who visit the temple town daily.A stay order issued by Andhra Pradesh High Court against allowing any constructions on the plot has proved a hurdle for the government to build a Karnataka Bhavan to cater to the needs of pilgrims from state who visit Tirupati.

“We have held talks with officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust and Andhra Pradesh Government to resolve the legal row and allow the construction. Andhra Pradesh has responded positively to our request. We will file a joint affidavit soon in the Andhra Pradesh High Court to vacate the stay order,” Karnataka Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha told The New Indian Express.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has, in his recent budget, provided `20cr for building the Karnataka Bhavan to provide accommodation and other basic amenities for Karnataka pilgrims. The government would also renovate and upgrade the existing Karnataka Guest House at Tirumala, Ratna Prabha said.

Karnataka government also has a 1.5 acres plot in Tirupati town near the Govindaraja Temple. A modern Kalyana Mantapa and a guest house would be built here for conducting weddings and other ceremonies, Ratna Prabha said.

Better management required for guest house

The existing Karnataka Guest House at Tirumala has over 80 rooms, but is in a poor condition. While the government’s decision to renovate and upgrade it is a welcome move, the administration of the Guest House too, needs to be streamlined.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, retired IAS officer and former Commissioner of Muzrai Department BN Krishnaiah said, the Guest House needs better management. The posts of Special Officer and Deputy Special Officer to manage the Guest House have remained vacant for a long time. Most of the Muzrai officials are reluctant to take up the postings there.It would be better to consider posting officials from other departments or retired officials of Muzrai department, who are keen to serve the pilgrims who visit the temple town to have a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, Krishnaiah suggested.