BENGALURU: Even as the BJP top leadership is drawing up plans for more mega rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah, the youth wing of the party is gearing up for a massive grassroot connect campaign.

BJP Yuva Morcha is taking out ‘Karunada Yuva Jagruthi Yatra’ bike rally from Thursday to April 5 in all the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state.

“Yuva Morcha activists with at least three bikes in each booth will participate in the rally. The activists will traverse through every village and reach out to every household,” state BJP Yuva Morcha president Pratap Simha said here on Wednesday. There are at least 56,000 polling booths in the state.

Yuva Morcha activists will distribute pamphlets and booklets containing details about “Congress misrule in the state, rampant corruption in Siddaramaiah government, appeasement of minorities, deteriorating law and order in the state, killings of RSS and BJP activists, withdrawal of cases against PFI and KFD activists and harassment of upright officers in the administration,” Simha said.