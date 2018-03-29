BENGALURU: Agri entrepreneurs are floating starups in diverse sectors by application of technology, which is also helping farmers counter the age-old issues. The founders and CEOs of several such start-ups spoke at the AgriTech summit here on Wednesday. Some of them are farmers themselves, and their innovations came about by trying to solve a problem they faced. A common theme in all their firms is the utilisation of emerging technology.

IoT FOR FARMERS

Prashant Sahoo, who was working to implement a software at a farm in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, approached some farmers to find out, on behest of the land owner, why the trucks transporting produce were half-empty. After listening to farmers, Sahoo went on to co-found eXabit Systems, where he is currently the COO. It is an IoT platform to help resolve the broader problems such as fragmented land management, irrigation controls and seed behaviour.

AUTOMATIC WATER MONITORING SYSTEM

Sathish K S encountered a very Indian problem at his farm in his native town - lack of uninterrupted electric supply. “The workers would sometimes switch on the motor and leave, which would lead to over irrigation and hence reduction in the yield.” Sathish then started Flybird Innovations, an affordable ‘Smart Irrigation Controller.’ It can be programmed to regulate water using sensors for soil moisture, temperature and humidity.