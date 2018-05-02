Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah counter challenges PM Modi to speak about Yeddyurappa's achievements

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. | File Photo

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday counter challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the achievements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate B. S. Yeddyurappa for 15 minutes.

Siddaramaiah's comment came a day after Prime Minister Modi dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to speak on the achievements of his party in the state without reading from paper.

"Dear PM @narendramodi ji, I challenge you to speak about the achievements of BS Yeddyurappa's Govt in Karnataka for 15 minutes by looking at a paper. Sincerely Siddaramaiah," Siddaramaiah Tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a public rally in Chamarajanagar district in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi said, "I challenge you (Rahul Gandhi) to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of your government in Karnataka without reading from any piece of paper. You can speak in Hindi, English or your mother tongue."

Prior to this, Rahul dared the ruling government to allow him to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament on various issues, including corruption and said the prime minister will not be able to sit for 15 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Karnataka election campaign rally at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday. | PTI
