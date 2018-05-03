Mevani dares Modi to hold four-minute debate

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a four-minute debate on achievements in the last four years of his government. Mevani, who was interacting with media persons here, challenged Modi barely a day after the latter accepted a similar dare thrown at him by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

He dismissed the recent public speeches of Modi in the state as “lacking in content” and added that it is time that “it’s time he settles in Himalayas”. Instead, Mevani said, Modi should have spoken about promises he had made — on checking unemployment, bailing out farmers from crises-like situations, reducing atrocities against Dalits and on providing shelter to all at the rate of 30 lakh to 40 lakh dwellings per annum.

He added that the implementation of GST and demonetisation had dealt a death blow to the economy, and that the government had tampered with the Industries Act quashing permanent jobs.Mevani, while calling BJP and RSS “fascists and communal forces”, said that he was not in favour of any political party.He said that he supported every civilian movement.