Modi government in departure lounge: Anand Sharma

Congress leader  Anand Sharma has said that the Narendra Modi government’s countdown has begun with the upcoming Karantaka election and that it was in the departure lounge.  

Congress leader Anand Sharma (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Congress leader  Anand Sharma has said that the Narendra Modi government’s countdown has begun with the upcoming Karantaka election and that it was in the departure lounge.  Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Sharma launched a scathing attack on Modi and his government. “Modi has lowered the dignity of the office of the PM. People are fed up,” he said.

Sharma said the country’s economy was gasping, medium and small scale enterprises were facing difficult times and the government failed to keep up its promise of creating jobs. “The foundation of Narendra Modi government is lies, deceit, false claims, and propaganda. The PM should run an apology campaign rather than an election campaign in Karnataka,” he said.  

Modi promised jobs, security for women, minimum support price to farmers, 100 smart cities and various other announcements like Startup India and Stand-Up India, he said, challenging Modi to show one smart city in the country.

The government is using central agencies like the CBI to close cases filed against the Reddy brothers and people are also aware of how the Rafale fighter jet deal was changed, he added. 

