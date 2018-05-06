Home States Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi’s words are like Chinese goods, come without guarantee: Ramalinga Reddy

Published: 06th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks calling Bengaluru a crime city. Speaking to mediapersons in the city, Home Minister said, “The Prime Minister is lying and like Chinese goods there is no guarantee or warranty for what the PM says.”
Reddy said the crime rate in BJP ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh is higher compared to Karnataka, but BJP leaders are talking about law and order situation in the state. “Modi is talking about the Mohammed Nalpad issue, while in UP those associated with the BJP are accused of rape. In one case a rape victim’s father was killed when he was in police custody,” he said.

Congress MLA N A Haris’s son Mohammed Nalpad and his associates were accused of assaulting a youth in a Bengaluru pub and are currently in judicial custody.Reddy questioned the PM on the BJP’s contribution to Bengaluru. “What has the BJP contributed to the development of the city? All development works and projects like Metro Rail were taken up by the Congress government. BJP has not made any contribution to the city’s development,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Ramalinga Reddy

Comments

More from this section

RERA now mandates quarterly updates on real estate projects

Over 93,000 students in state will write NEET today

Greens up in arms as survey work for Shisila-Byrapura road project begins

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats