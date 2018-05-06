PM Narendra Modi’s words are like Chinese goods, come without guarantee: Ramalinga Reddy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks calling Bengaluru a crime city. Speaking to mediapersons in the city, Home Minister said, “The Prime Minister is lying and like Chinese goods there is no guarantee or warranty for what the PM says.”

Reddy said the crime rate in BJP ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh is higher compared to Karnataka, but BJP leaders are talking about law and order situation in the state. “Modi is talking about the Mohammed Nalpad issue, while in UP those associated with the BJP are accused of rape. In one case a rape victim’s father was killed when he was in police custody,” he said.

Congress MLA N A Haris’s son Mohammed Nalpad and his associates were accused of assaulting a youth in a Bengaluru pub and are currently in judicial custody.Reddy questioned the PM on the BJP’s contribution to Bengaluru. “What has the BJP contributed to the development of the city? All development works and projects like Metro Rail were taken up by the Congress government. BJP has not made any contribution to the city’s development,” he added.