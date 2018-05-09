Home States Karnataka

Election Commission registers case against Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

GOKAK: The Election Commission (EC) has registered a voter bribery case against District In-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, at Gokak on Tuesday.

BJP activists had staged a dharna in Gokak on Monday protesting against the election commission for not initiating legal action against Jarkiholi, who allegedly distributed money to voters, the video footage of which has gone viral in social media. The agitators alleged that the minister, during his visit to Durgadevi temple in Konnur village, has bribed voters. The agitators withdrew the protest only after the authorities concerned assured them of action.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ashok Pujari had also written a three-page letter to the Election Commissioner, State Election Officer and Belagavi District Electoral Officer, demanding action against the Minister. After verifying the video footage, Gokak Election Officer Dinesh Kumar registered a case with Gokak police.

