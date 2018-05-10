Heavy rainfall predicted in Karnataka on voting day

Home States Karnataka

If predictions of Karnataka state natural disaster monitoring centre (KSNDMC) are to be believed, it will be better if you exercise your franchise during the first half of the day on Saturday.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If predictions of Karnataka state natural disaster monitoring centre (KSNDMC) are to be believed, it will be better if you exercise your franchise during the first half of the day on Saturday. The centre has predicted heavy rains on the D-Day.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to lash parts of the state, mainly afternoon onwards, for the next three days. It is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds. Hence, we advise voters to reach polling booths as early as possible to avoid drenching or any other rain-related inconveniences,” said KSNDMC director Srinivas Reddy.

“Voters should reach polling booths latest by 3 pm to avoid any chance of getting stuck in rain,” he added.
The pre-monsoon, which is considered normal around this time of the year, will see heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in south-interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and the Malnad region. “A trough has been formed and there is cyclonic circulation active over both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. This will result in heavy rainfall in some parts of the state,’’ Reddy told TNIE. This year, monsoon is expected to arrive on time, by the end of May or first week of June.

“With just one day left for campaigning, rains may affect our plans to visit all voters. Our party workers have been given phone numbers of all the voters. If it rains, they will call the voters whom we could not meet during our campaigning,” said a candidate.

RAIN LIKELY IN THESE AREAS
South-interior: Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru and adjoining areas
Coastal Karnataka: Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar
Malnad region: Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and other places

