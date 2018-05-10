Home States Karnataka

Three police officers on their way to Karnataka election duty die in a road accident

Police said that the victims were travelling from Bengaluru for election duty here when their jeep collided head on against a van.

Published: 10th May 2018 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

BAGALKOTE: Three police officers, including DYSP, CPI and Jeep driver died on the spot near Mallapur cross under Bagalkote Rural police station limits in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said that the victims were travelling from Bengaluru for election duty here when their jeep collided head on against a van.

The deceased were identified as Depluty Superintendent of Police Balegouda (55), CPI K S Shiva swami (54) and Jeep driver Venugopal (24).

Both police officials from special CID wing Bengaluru.

Bagalkot Rural police officials visited the spot and registered a case.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
police officers Karnataka election duty accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Two political heavyweights to clash in the heart of city

Suresh Kumar rubbishes charges of daughter of distributing money

BJP, Congress trade charges, accuse each other of election malpractice

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash