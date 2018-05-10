Three police officers on their way to Karnataka election duty die in a road accident

By UNI

BAGALKOTE: Three police officers, including DYSP, CPI and Jeep driver died on the spot near Mallapur cross under Bagalkote Rural police station limits in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said that the victims were travelling from Bengaluru for election duty here when their jeep collided head on against a van.

The deceased were identified as Depluty Superintendent of Police Balegouda (55), CPI K S Shiva swami (54) and Jeep driver Venugopal (24).

Both police officials from special CID wing Bengaluru.

Bagalkot Rural police officials visited the spot and registered a case.