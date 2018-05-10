Home States Karnataka

Why can’t I be Chief Minister, asks D K Shivakumar

Congress leader and Energy Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday delivered a shocker by asking why couldn’t he be the chief minister.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Congress leader and Energy Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday delivered a shocker by asking why couldn’t he be the chief minister.

He was addressing a public gathering as part of an election campaign for Congress candidate and former minister Kimmane Ratnakar in Tirthahalli. He said: “Can only Kumaraswamy become the CM? Why not me? If you want me to be the CM of the state, send Congress candidate Kimmane Ratnakar to the assembly.”

Later in the day, when Shivakumar went to Shivamogga to address party workers, he was asked if he wanted to be the party’s chief ministerial candidate. He, however, ignored the question completely.
A senior district Congress leader later told Express: “It might have been a slip of tongue. But we too don’t know what Shivakumar really wants. However, this is not the right time to raise this issue as elections are only a few days away.”

