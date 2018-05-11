Home States Karnataka

RR Nagar polls countermanding ball in Election Commission court 

Probably freebies were given to people whose cards were seized, which is a very serious matter: Sanjiv Kumar.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision to whether countermand the Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly polls or not now lies with the Election Commission of India with the Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Chandra Bhushan Kumar submitting a report on the seizure of 9,896 voter ID (or EPIC) cards from a flat in Jalahalli in the RR Nagar constituency. Addressing the media on Thursday, the Chief Electoral Officer-Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar said the special officer designated, DEC Chandra Bhushan Kumar had placed the report before the EC and same was under active consideration.

“The DEC visited the spot and took feedback from all the stakeholders. It requires a lot of time to check each EPIC card with the actual cardholder. A decision will be taken early by the EC in appropriate time as probably things were given to the seized EPIC card holders which is a very serious matter,” Kumar said when asked when the ECI would take a decision on countermanding the poll in the constituency.

Kumar said this was the second FIR which is a major case based on the EPIC cards and other materials seized from the flat. The first complaint was with regard to the alleged group clash between Congress workers and the BJP and JD(S) workers, he said. “As of now, about 800 EPIC cards were thoroughly verified and all are original, but not new cards. All these were issued from 2012 to 2017. So that it requires huge time to complete the investigation. It may be prejudicial to the investigation if more details are provided,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly polls Election Commission election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Final push and a day to ponder

Cong MLA named in FIR, EC to decide on RR Nagar poll

Indira Canteen by any other name will be just as tasty 

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies