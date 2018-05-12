Home States Karnataka

More aware residents hope to improve turnout  

Awareness drives by citizen groups have led to enthusiasm, even excitement, among certain sections of Bengalureans, who are all ready to cast their votes on Saturday.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Awareness drives by citizen groups have led to enthusiasm, even excitement, among certain sections of Bengalureans, who are all ready to cast their votes on Saturday. In the 2013 Assembly elections, the Bengaluru Urban district had recorded a turnout of 52.83 per cent — the lowest in the state. However, citizen groups are hoping for a better turnout this time.

Member of the group Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) Srinivas Alavilli said there was palpable excitement among the active citizens, a lot of whom had put in efforts to make more people vote. “One of the city’s biggest problems was people not voting because of internal migration. Now, citizen groups have carried out a lot of work on voter registration,” he said.

Alavilli said the fact that most political parties had incorporated demands from the manifesto prepared by CfB into their manifestos, made the citizens feel a sense of ownership towards the election.  First time voters too are naturally excited. Varchaswini NM (22) is one such voter, even more so because she had just missed the bus during the 2014 election as she was 17. “I am pretty excited to go and see how exactly everything works. Many of my friends voted last time so I was really disappointed last time,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
karnataka Assembly elections Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Today is the day

RR Nagar polling put off to May 28, counting on May 31

Overflowing drain drowns sleeping woman in her house

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood