Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port

The ship is designed to carry one twin engine light helicopter and stage through a twin engine heavy helicopter with night flying capabilities. 

Published: 13th May 2018 02:34 PM

ICGS Vikram

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday. In the welcoming ceremony, Coast Guard District commandant, Satwant Singh accepted a guard of honour after embarking on the ship. 

ICGS Vikram will join the fleet of four Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) namely ICGS Amartya, Kasturba Gandhi, Savitri Bai Phule, Rajdoot and the hovercraft squadron. 

