Modi turned tables, BJP will form government in Karnataka: Jagadish Shettar

B Kishan Singh By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the tables in Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. Because of his visit to the city, the younger generation, especially the first-time voters, have cast their votes and supported the BJP, said Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar.

“Modi enjoys the support of younger generation. His visit and speech seem to have worked out very well,” he told The New Indian Express at his residence at Badami Nagar here on Sunday. He expressed hope that he would win the elections by a thumping majority.

“The voters have turned out to the polling booths in good numbers and supported the BJP. There is absolutely no anti-incumbency against me. The Congress seems to be worried about the support I have been getting from the people. They are just spreading negative things about me,” he said.The former chief minister blamed the Election Commission of India (ECI) saying a large number of people could not cast their vote as their names were missing from the voter list.

“Those who have voter IDs were also not able to exercise their franchise just because their names were not in the list. I doubt that someone might have hatched a conspiracy to defeat me. It was the duty of the Election Commission to prepare an error-free voter list,” he said.“Whatever may be the conspiracy of the opposition, I will win by a thumping margin. I will write a letter to the ECI urging it to look into the matter. A family which came all the way from Bengaluru to vote had to return without exercising their franchise as their names were disappeared from the voter list. This matter has to be dealt with seriously,” he said.

He agreed that the evening showers on Saturday had affected the polling.Pointing out at the leaking roofs and absence of alternative lighting arrangements at booths, he said: “The voters had a difficult time pressing the button because of low light.”

‘Ready to take any responsibility’

Shettar said he will enter the Vidhana Soudha for the record sixth time and the BJP will form the government with absolute majority.When asked which portfolio he will seek if the BJP forms government, he said: “The party has given me everything. I never asked for anything from the party. Whatever the responsibility the party gives, I will accept it. I will not demand anything.”He added that state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa will be the next chief minister.