Application for Japan government scholarships now open

The total benefit is equivalent to `59.5 lakh for five years in case of a National University. Students who have completed high school education and are aged between 16 and 24 are eligible.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:57 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Japanese government’s scholarship for 2019 is now open to receiving applications from Indian candidates for Japanese Universities, Colleges of Technology and in Specialised Training Colleges.The scholarship covers the full tuition fees of Japanese Yen or JPY 2,67,900 per semester for a National University, a monthly stipend of JPY 1,17,000, which amounts to `71,800 and a two-way air ticket. The total benefit is equivalent to `59.5 lakh for five years in case of a National University. Students who have completed high school education and are aged between 16 and 24 are eligible.

The undergraduate programme consists of four years of Bachelor’s degree course plus a year of Japanese training. The deadline for submitting the application is June 15. Applicants can check the following website for details and also download the application form: http://www.in.emb-japan.go.jp/Education/japanese_government_scholarships.html Selected candidates will be required to travel to Japan in April 2019.

