Hubballi starts reaping benefits of UDAN scheme

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With SpiceJet starting its flight services to Hyderabad and Chennai from Hubballi from Monday under the regional connectivity scheme, the air connectivity of the region has improved. Apart from this, the airlines is also operating two flights between Hubballi and Bengaluru and Hubballi and Mumbai.

In the second round of bidding for UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had picked Hubballi and SpiceJet was allotted three routes - Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. Now the operator has decided to start services in two routes out of the allotted three. It may start service to Pune in the coming days.

Finally, Hubballi has started reaping the benefits of UDAN scheme with landing of Chennai-Hubballi flight at the airport on Monday. Later in the day, the flight from Hyderabad also landed at the airport and flew away. For SpiceJet, it’s resuming of its services than starting new operations.

Because it has already operated from Hubballi to Bengaluru and Mumbai earlier, but suspended operations after one of its plane met with a minor accident at Hubballi airport three years back. The Bengaluru-Hubballi flight was skidded off the runway and stopped after hitting on the edge lights. Thereafter, it shifted its operation to Belagavi airport.

Now after allotment of routes under the regional connectivity scheme, the airliner has decided to shift its operations back to Hubballi from Belagavi and resumed its service to Bengaluru and Mumbai. With commencement of its services, there are three flights to Bengaluru and two to Mumbai, including Air India.Besides these routes, SpiceJet has plans to connect Hubballi with Delhi, Ahemadabad, Mangaluru, Kochi, Kolkota, Jabalpur, Dubai (UAE) and Colombo (Sri Lanka) and the plan is likely to be realised soon.