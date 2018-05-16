Home States Karnataka

Delay in payment irks poll officials

Bank officials on polling duty surrounded a woman Returning Officer and insisted they be compensated immediately.  

Published: 16th May 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A mini crisis kicked up inside the polling booth of the SSMRV College in Jayanagar after counting for five of the constituencies got done and the last was in its final stages. Bank officials on polling duty surrounded a woman Returning Officer (RO) and insisted they be compensated immediately.  

The RO assured them that payment would be made. “We have sent the cheques to your banks for payment. It is taking two to three days for it to get realised,” she said. Employees, still unconvinced, pointed out that their colleagues posted in other places had been paid already. “I know of a person who already received `1,650 today. Why are we not getting paid?” demanded a woman employee.  

However, the staff refused to budge. The RO then told the officials to give their account numbers and IFSC code. “The money will be transferred to you,” she said. While a few agreed, many said that they do not know the code. “Our mobile phones are not allowed inside the building, how do you expect us to remember the code?” said a few.  When even this did not work out, the officer told them to leave behind their mobile numbers and to send their account numbers and code through SMS. A few opposed this too. ‘It is risky to share account numbers like this. I will not do it,” an employee said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka: Communal clashes in Belagavi

Work can wait, Bengaluru folks take off to follow poll results

Application for Japan government scholarships now open

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls