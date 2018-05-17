Home States Karnataka

100 per cent sure of winning vote of confidence: Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa slammed the Congress-JDS alliance as "unholy" and charged they were out to grab power though the people had "rejected them outright".

Published: 17th May 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP CM-elect B S Yeddyurappa. (PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Newly sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa today said he was "100 per cent sure" of winning the vote of confidence in the assembly and completing the five-year term.

He slammed the Congress-JDS alliance as "unholy" and charged they were out to grab power though the people had "rejected them outright".

"I am sure of winning the vote of confidence and my government completing five years," said Yeddyurappa, who has been given 15-days window by Governor Vajubhai Vala in a controversial decision that has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

He was addressing his first press conference soon after taking the oath following an overnight legal battle in the Supreme Court where the Congress-JDS combine made a desperate push to stall the government formation.

Yeddyurappa also appealed to the legislators to vote according to their "conscience" and uphold the people's mandate.

"I am 100 per cent sure of the success," he said, striking a confident note on emerging victorious in the trial of strength in the assembly.

"I have people's support for me and my party," said Yeddyurappa, who has now a tough task to muster the numbers to reach the half mark of 112.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the May 12 elections which threw up a hung assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yeddyurappa Karnataka CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Rahul Gandhi terms Yeddyurappa's swearing-in 'mockery of Constitution'

App developers evince interest in using KSRTC data 

MLAs walk in late for Congress meeting, spark speculation

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yedyurappa (PTI file photo)
BJP's B S Yedyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls