JDS, Congress MLAs return to resort, hotel after the protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After protesting near Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha premises on Thursday morning for more than one hour, Congress MLAs left for Eagleton resort, While JDS members went back to Shangrila hotel. Later in the afternoon, a few JDS leaders are expected to meet Congress leaders at Eagleton for a meeting.

Headed by Former PM H D Devegowda, former CM H D Kumaraswamy and former CM Siddaramiah along with KPCC President G Parameshwar, most of the Congress and JDS MLAs were present in the protest. They shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Vajubai Vala. They were wearing black ribbons on their shoulder.

Speaking to the reporters, Former CM Siddaramiah said, "They have just 104 MLAs and cannot prove the majority in the floor of the house. We have done the right thing by approaching Supreme Court and the BJP will lose the legal battle. All Congress MLAs are with us. MLA Anand Singh is out of station for some personal work and MLA Prathap Gowda Patil is unwell, remaining MLAs are with us,'' he said. Siddu also said he is not embarassed to extend his support to HD Kumaraswamy to become CM.

While H D Kumaraswamy, former CM alleged that they (BJP) in 2008, had brought MLAs by paying Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore and made them resign. "The same tactics they are planning now which will not work this time," He also said 12 to 15 BJP MLAs are with them who are ready to resign in favour of a Congress-JDS coalition government.

Both the leaders blamed Governor Vala and said he is acting as a central government agent. He is the worst Governor that Karnataka seen in its history, they said.