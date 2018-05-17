Home States Karnataka

MLAs walk in late for Congress meeting, spark speculation

Recovering from the shock of Wednesday’s verdict and the events that followed suit, many MLAs as well as leaders of the Congress are said to have expressed disappointment during the meeting. 

Published: 17th May 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Anxious Congress supporters wait outside the KPCC office during the party’s Legislative Party meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after the cliffhanger of a verdict for assembly elections threw up a fractured mandate, Karnataka witnessed hectic political activity with all three major parties huddling up their MLAs. The Congress called for a meeting with all its victorious candidates, 78 in number, for a Legislative Party (LP) meet, but failed to name an LP leader while the BJP named Yeddyurappa and JD(S) named HD Kumaraswamy respectively. 

Recovering from the shock of Wednesday’s verdict and the events that followed suit, many MLAs as well as leaders of the Congress are said to have expressed disappointment during the meeting. The meeting that was scheduled at 9 am saw an inordinate delay with MLAs coming late. Senior leaders of the Congress, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, S R Patil, and KPCC chief G Parameshwara were among the first to arrive while other MLAs walked in later. Sources from the party said that there were barely 44 MLAs when the meeting began. While at least 11 MLAs’ absence made room for speculation, all but one — Anand Singh, MLA from Vijayanagara — made it to the party headquarters. 

Sources from the party said the Lingayat row and its impact decimating the Congress in many Lingayat-dominant seats, the attitude of leaders, including Siddaramaiah during campaigning, the inability to assess the undercurrent of anti-incumbency were raised during the meeting. The results had taken a toll on the morale of Congress leaders which was evident in the meeting.

The Congress has extended support to the JD(S) that has only 37 seats. While the prospects are not acceptable to many within the party, Congress appealed to its MLAs to work together and stay united during the meet. Congress collected the signatures of its MLAs to submit a letter to the Governor extending support to JD(S). At 3.30 pm, the party had 65 signatures, but the same rose to 79 by 5.15 pm when a representation to the Governor was made. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls Congress MLAs Karnataka Congress horse trading KC Venugopal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Koliwad

After poll loss, Congress leader KB Koliwad lashes out at Siddaramaiah

Delay in payment irks poll officials

Karnataka: Communal clashes in Belagavi

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls