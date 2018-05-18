BJP has 42 MLAs with criminals records, Congress 23

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP, the party of BS Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday morning, tops the list of MLAs facing criminal cases, followed by Congress, according to data released by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Karnataka Election Watch (KEW).

BJP tops the list with 42 such MLAs, Congress is next with 23, and JDS with 11. Seventy seven of 221 MLAs, surveyed by the two agencies, were found to have declared criminal cases against them. Of these, 54 face serious criminal cases, relating to attempt to murder, cheating, forgery and kidnapping, and four of them have accepted that there were attempt-to-murder cases pending against them, a release from ADR and KEW said.

The saffron party is also ahead of others, with 29 of its legislators facing serious criminal cases against them. Congress and JD(S) have 12 and eight MLAs respectively facing serious criminal cases, according to the release.

In terms of wealth, 215 of 221 newly elected MLAs are crorepatis, up from 203 in the previous assembly. Party wise, again, BJP tops the list of its MLAs declaring they are crorepatis, while Congress has 77, and JD(S) 35.

The lone MLA ofthe newly floated Karnataka Pranyavantha Janata Party too has declared assets of more than `1 crore. But all the three richest MLAs are from Congress. N Nagaraju, elected from Hoskote, has assets of about `1,016 crore, followed by Kanakapura MLA DK Shivakumar with `840 crore, and Hebbal MLA Suresh BS, with`416 crore.

Assets comparison of 94 re-elected MLAs has shown there has been a meteoric rise in the wealth of Chitradurga BJP MLA GH Thippa Reddy, from `9 crore in 2013 to `48 crore in 2018, an increase of 418 per cent. He is followed by Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, whose wealth has shot up from `nine crore as JD(S) MLA in 2013 to `40 crore in 2018, a surge of 327 per cent.

In the last five years,the assets of D K Shivakumar, who served as energy minister previously, surged by more than 251 per cent from `251 crore in 2013 to `840 crore in 2018.

EDUCATION QUALIFICATIONS:

There are 135 new MLAs who are graduates and above, while 80 MLAs have said their education qualification range from Class 5 to Class 12. One MLA has not given his educational qualification in his affidavit, while another has declared that he is just literate.

AGE-WISE:

The newly elected body has three MLAs above the age of 80, while 64 are between the age group of 61 to 80. There are 138 MLAs who are within the age of 41 and 60 and as many as 16 MLAs aged between 25 and 40.

GENDER GAP



Only seven of 221 MLAs are women

(With PTI)