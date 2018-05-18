Home States Karnataka

JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda offers prayers in Tirumala temple

TIRUPATI: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) Supremo HD Deve Gowda offered prayers in the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Friday morning.

Deve Gowda, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara frequents Tirumala and it was the first time after the Assembly Elections in Karnataka, he has visited the holy hill shrine.  He came along with his wife, elder son Revanna and other family members.

The former president, who arrived at Tirumala on Thursday late night, had darshan and once again offered prayers during Nijapada Seva on Friday. However, he did not interact with mediapersons and left Tirumala after darshan along with his family members.

