With BJP at helm, Centre may help Karnataka railway projects

Many Railway Over Bridges and Railway Under Bridges across the State too require speedier completion in order to eliminate level crossings.

Published: 18th May 2018 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many major railway projects in the State that have made snail's progress for years will get a massive push if there is a BJP government in both Karnataka and the Centre, feel top railway sources. The tussle involved in acquiring land from the State government has ensured many crucial projects remained a non-starter, they say.

"There will definitely be an impetus given to many railway lines which face land acquisition issues. Clearances will be given faster and co-ordination will be excellent. This will help railway projects enormously," said a top railway source.

An official in South Western Railway said that these new railway lines have hardly made any progress due to land acquisition issues between the Shivamogga-Harihar,Hejjala-Chamrajanagar, Tumukuru- Rayadurg, Tumukuru-Davangere, Giridhar-Raichur and Gadag-Wadi.

Barring the Tumukur-Rayadurg Line which is pending for a decade now, other railways lines are pending for anywhere between 3 and 5 years, he added.

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, Founder of Praja.in, an online citizens forum to discuss the City's civic issues and a rail enthusiast who has filed many RTIs pertaining to railway projects, said,"In addition to the projects cited, South Western Railway had been planning a new Gulbarga Railway Division for long. The State has not been showing much interest in providing any land for it. Even this could see the light of day if the State and Centre work in co-ordination."

Many Railway Over Bridges and Railway Under Bridges across the State too require speedier completion in order to eliminate level crossings. "Most of them require land to be handed over," he handed.

SPV for suburban rail

Setting up of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to implement the suburban rail project is dragging on. "Finalising of the funding between the State and the Centre, will be completed quickly if the governments do not pass on the ball to each other," a railway source said. The feasibility report for the project is being carried out presently and land acquisition details for it will follow after the Detailed Project Report is finalised.

With the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) being a joint venture between the State and the Centre, acquiring land for its projects would be expedited. "Land acquisition delays was one of the key reasons Phase-I of Namma Metro took long to complete. Again, land acquisition is yet to start for the Underground Corridor between Nagavara and Gottigere of Phase-II," the source added.

The delays caused by the National Highways Authority of India refusing permission to BMRCL to construct skywalks connecting Metro stations like Nagasandra, Peenya and Dasarahalli across the National Highway too could be done away with if the governments work together, Dyamannavar added.

