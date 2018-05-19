Home States Karnataka

Steep rise in leopard, tusker killings in Chikkamagaluru forests

The division alone has seen electrocution of eight elephants and snaring of 12 leopards in the last decade.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant electrocuted in Kamenahalli forest area of Chikmagaluru range | G Veeresh

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the past few days, two species — a leopard and an elephant — have been snared and electrocuted respectively in the Chikkamagaluru territorial division. This division alone has seen electrocution of eight elephants and snaring of 12 leopards in the last decade. Conservationists have expressed serious concerns on the lack of protective measures in the state forests of Churchegudda and encroached forests of Kamenahalli, as well as other ranges in this division.

Recently, a leopard was caught in a snare at Dasarahalli in Churchegudda state forest, wherein, the villagers reported seeing the leopard roaming with a live snare tangled around its neck. The leopard had escaped from the snare but could not escape death. Forest officials say hunters had fixed a snare in the fencing around Pavithravana forest.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old tusker was found electrocuted in Hirebidre village of Kamenahalli forests. This happened in the encroached forest lands of farmer Thamaiah. He had illegally electrified the fence around this farm to protect his ginger crops. Officials add that the absconding land owner Shivaraj, who had earlier shot a tusker in the village in 2015, had leased this land to Thamaiah for growing ginger. 

Wildlife conservationist G Veeresh added, “Snaring is a silent killer of wild animals and hunters/smugglers are using this method quite often in forest areas and fields adjacent to tiger reserves, national parks and reserve forest areas. Wildlife traders install snares usually to trap big cats and so, it is also a question of survival of tigers. The forest department should take note of this and pass strict orders for banning usage of electrified fences in farm lands adjoining forests.” 

Activists allege that for the last 10 years, snaring, electrocution and poisoning of wild species, including big cats, are on the rise. “Protection measures are pretty low in critical areas, while officials are concentrating on plantation work and other civil works. So people have started killing wild animals without any fear.”

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru Range ACF Ramesh Babu said, “Investigations are on. Cases have been booked in both the incidents. Both Thamaiah and Shivaraj are absconding, they will be arrested soon. Combing operations in coordination with a Bengaluru NGO, who are specialists in snares, will begin soon and will be done for two days. As far as electrified fences are concerned, we are always on the lookout but it is very tough as farmers switch on power any time resulting in such deaths.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru forests Animal electrocution snaring Leopard snaring Leopard hunting Hunting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka political tussle: Under close watch, Congress-JD(S) MLAs crib but check into spas

Amid drama, former CM Siddaramaiah elected Congress Legislature Party leader 

Karnataka polls: 42 out of 58 candidates lost deposit in Dakshina Kannada district

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018