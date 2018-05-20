Karnataka: Eight Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail boxes found in a shed at Manuguli village

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In a shocker, the people found as many as eight Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VPPATs) in a shed on Sunday.

Among eight VVPATs few were opened and along with that boxes were also found in a roadside shed, where the daily wage workers take shelter.

The people soon informed the local police, on the call the police rushed to the spot and inspected the VVPATs. The cops soon controlled the crowd as people in large number started to throng to the spot.

The Managuli which comes under the Vijayapura Constituency, in a recently concluded elections the BJP won the polls with a margin of 6,000 votes against the Congress.

Congress workers including candidate Abdul Hammed Mushrif came to the spot and blamed the opposition for involving in the foul play.

The Vijayapura DC Sanjay B Shettannavar, SP Prakash Nikam visited the spot, registered the complaint and investigation is on.