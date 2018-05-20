Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Eight Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail boxes found in a shed at Manuguli village

The Managuli which comes under the Vijayapura Constituency, in a recently concluded elections the BJP won the polls with a margin of 6,000 votes against the Congress.

Published: 20th May 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In a shocker, the people found as many as eight Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VPPATs) in a shed on Sunday.

Among eight VVPATs few were opened and along with that boxes were also found in a roadside shed, where the daily wage workers take shelter.

The people soon informed the local police, on the call the police rushed to the spot and inspected the VVPATs. The cops soon controlled the crowd as people in large number started to throng to the spot.

Congress workers including candidate Abdul Hammed Mushrif came to the spot and blamed the opposition for involving in the foul play.  

The Vijayapura DC Sanjay B Shettannavar, SP Prakash Nikam visited the spot, registered the complaint and investigation is on.

