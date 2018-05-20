This Mangaluru school is a class apart

Harsha By

Express News Service

MANGALURU:A road-side banner in Guruvayanakere, 60km from Mangaluru, congratulating ‘Nammura Shaale’ teachers, the members of school development monitoring committee (SDMC), parents, students for the ‘record number of times of cent per cent passes in SSLC examinations’ caught the eye of a Tumakuru-based entrepreneur Harish Shetty Balanja a year ago.

Curiosity overtook Harish, who was travelling to Dharmasthala, and he turned the vehicle on the concrete road leading to the government high school located atop a hill. As he alighted from the vehicle, he was greeted by wall paintings at the school entrance highlighting the importance of rain water and Dr Abdul Kalam’s message: If you want to shine like sun, first burn like a sun.

“Shetty was so impressed with our school’s achievements that he reimbursed fees of 93 students appearing for SSLC examinations, donated 300 new plates and one month salary to the teacher teaching computer science. He also promised to take care of all the education expenses of three toppers from tenth standard,’’ in-charge Head Master Jagannath says with pride.

That the school is worthy of such gestures was reaffirmed when SSLC results were made public, recently.Nammura Shaale had recorded cent per cent passes, becoming the only government school in the state to achieve this for seventh time in a row. And 91 among 93 students had passed with first class and only two students had secured second class.

In 2016, 81 of 82 students had passed SSLC with first class (only one student had secured second class). “A year ago, the Education Minister, Principal Secretary to Education Department (primary and secondary education) Shalini Rajneesh, local MLA Vasanth Bangera had felicitated teachers for having erased Chikkodi school’s record of five successive cent per cent passes,’’ informs SDMC secretary Abdul Lateef.

This record is the result of successful implementation of a model. “The foundation for this model was laid by previous in-charge HM Prashanth,’’ says Jagannath as he readies the school for polling with students’ help. “I have no words to describe the efforts of teachers who do not even celebrate festivals,’’ says Abdul.

Teachers conduct special classes during festivals to complete the syllabus in October, says Ancilla Pais who topped the class with 598 marks. Chapter-wise revisions and four preparatory examinations are conducted before the start of SSLC examinations. “As we are encouraged to help other students our knowledge on the subject increases,’’ informs Pais.

Teachers help us a lot by lending books and counsel us before the start of examinations, Pais recollects with gratitude. Jagannath says that students are categorised into ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ groups based on their learning aptitude. The students with poor academic performance get more attention. Teachers visit their homes and assist such students in their studies until 10 pm.

“In the morning at 5, we give missed calls to students and keep repeating calls until students are wide awake,’’ Jagannath says. In fact this ‘morning missed-call’ strategy had inspired many HMs to replicate it in their respective schools, informed sources in education department. The alumni and subject experts are invited to interact with students.

Quality education, discipline, cleanliness, priority to health, performance in sports and other co-curricular activities helped Nammura Shaale beat 304 other schools to win Nitte University’s cash reward of `15 lakh recently. “The reward money was spent on expanding the playground and giving a facelift to school,’’ Jagannath says.

SCHOOL’S WISHLIST

Nammura Shaale moved to its present location in 1992. The school, spread over five acres, is the only government school to have green boards, computer and e-classroom. Nearly 90 per cent of resources needed to run the school is met by donors, according to SDMC secretary Abdul Lateef. Even the incentive of Rs 10,000 given for achieving cent per cent passes is utilised for conducting activities in the high school which has 270 students. The school needs a spacious playground, hall, garden and drinking water facility.

NO DREAM TOO BIG

Rithick who scored 558 marks says the environment in the school and individual attention motivates students to improve their academic performance. A fish monger’s son, Danish Khader, dreams of becoming an advocate. With Anoop Shetty, an alumnus of the school, clearing UPSC examinations (140th rank), no dream in this school is too big.