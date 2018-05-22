Home States Karnataka

Chennai Infosys employee dies in freak accident in Mysuru

In a quirk tale of fate, Swathi had lost her husband in a similar incident in Chennai a few months ago.

road accident

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a tragic incident a woman from Chennai was killed, while two others suffered injuries after a huge tree fell on an autorickshaw during heavy rain and wind in Mysuru on Monday night.

The deceased Solai Revathi Vairavan (25), was a software engineer at Infosys Technologies, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Revathi's friend Vasavi Gupta and auto driver Raju were also in the incident.

According to VV Puram police, the mishap occurred near ESI Hospital on Mysuru- KRS road, when the duo was travelling towards railway station. 

Revathi who had come down to Mysuru for weekend was visiting fellow infoscion in Mysuru unit, Gupta's house at Hebbal here.

In a quirk tale of fate, Swathi had lost her husband in a similar incident in Chennai a few months ago.

