H D Kumaraswamy seeks blessings at Dharmasthala ahead of swearing-in

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief Minister elect, HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday asked the youth of Karavali to personally approach him when confronted with anti-social elements. He asked them to maintain law and order in the district and offered support to take their lives in a new direction.

On a visit to Dharmasthala, ahead of his swearing-in on Wednesday, he said that his family has been that of theists, and that he will seek God's blessings before starting his administrative duties. He said there was no conflict with respect to ministership, and discussions were yet to start. "I will head to Sringeri temple before convening meeting with MLAs in Bengaluru to discuss cabinet," Kumaraswamy said.

Responding to comments on the new government being an unholy nexus, he questioned what in their opinion was holy when the coalition government is formed democratically.

"I will announce a decision on revival of the Lokayukta, possibility of more than one dyCM, farm loan waiver and intricacies of Yettinahole project among others after the confidence vote. All the illegalities in projects throughout the state including in Yettinahole project, will be removed."

Laying aside apprehensions of being a government of three month term he hinted at divine intervention. "What man proposes, god disposes," Kumaraswamy said.