Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepts resignation of BS Yeddyurappa, Sriramulu as Lok Sabha MPs

Published: 22nd May 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

B Sriramulu (Pic: ENS, File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today accepted the resignations of BJP MPs B S Yeddyurappa and B Sriramulu following their election to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha Secretariat sources said.

Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu represented Shimoga and Bellary seats in the Lok Sabha, respectively.

The two BJP leaders had tendered their resignations after the declaration of the Karnataka Assembly poll results.

Yeddyurappa, who was the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP, won from the Shikaripura assembly seat with a margin of over 35,000 votes.

Sriramulu had contested from Badami and Molakalmuru, but registered victory from the latter.

The BJP won 104 seats in the Karnataka Assembly polls securing the pole position, while the Congress and the Janta Dal Secular bagged 78 and 37 seats respectively.

However, Yeddyurappa resigned before the floor test on May 19, following which Governor Vajubhai Vala invited H D Kumaraswamy to form the government.

Kumaraswamy, who will lead the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state, will be sworn in as the chief minister of the state tomorrow.

Yeddyurappa Sriramulu

